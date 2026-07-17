Red Cross offers free emergency preparedness workshop in Juneau on Sunday

The American Red Cross is hosting a free emergency preparedness workshop and resource fair on Sunday, July 19, at the Mendenhall Valley Library.

The event begins at 12 p.m. with a presentation followed by a planning workshop and resource fair from 1 to 3 p.m.

“We’re hosting this before the [glacial lake outburst flood] in hopes our community will feel more prepared for it,” explained De Hennes, preparedness specialist for American Red Cross of Alaska in Southeast.

But the workshop information can also be applied to other disasters Juneau residents might face, like a landslide, earthquake, tsunami, winter storm, extended power outage, or dam damage – “anything that could displace or interrupt your life,” said Britta Tonnessen, American Red Cross of Alaska’s community disaster program manager for Southeast.



“Down south, they say you should be ready for three to five days. Up here, they say two weeks at a minimum,” Tonnessen said. “People should be ready to kind of be on their own or have some of their basic needs disrupted.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn skills like how to build an individualized disaster plan, complete an emergency contact card, as well as how and where to safely store important documents.



“We’ll be presenting general preparedness tips – making emergency kits, having support plans, staying informed, etc – before making time to assist attendees in small groups or one-on-one in thinking through their plans, which might include for the GLOF,” De Hennes wrote in an email.

The event is designed to help older adults, individuals with access or functional needs, and medically fragile persons prepare for emergencies.

Registration is free and available online. Information for virtual attendance will be provided upon registration.

For the event, the Red Cross is partnering with Southeast Alaska Independent Living, AARP, Catholic Community Services and the City and Borough of Juneau.

People can also learn about emergency preparedness by calling the Red Cross in Juneau at 907-646-5467.