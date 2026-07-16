KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, July 16, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • A popular downtown Juneau restaurant is now up for sale — but it’s not closing any time soon.
  • About a dozen people gathered on the Alaska State Capitol building steps in Juneau this morning to oppose a proposed liquefied natural gas pipeline, while lawmakers inside debated a multibillion-dollar tax break for the project.
  • Juneau’s downtown City Hall building will be up for sale soon. One interested buyer is its neighbor, Sealaska Heritage Institute.
  • The latest campaign finance data in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race show Democrat Mary Peltola has vastly outraised incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan.
  • U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has detained a state of Alaska lawyer who is originally from China, according to ICE officials.
  • An Anchorage man died in the custody of the state Department of Corrections on June 21st, according to the DOC.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week