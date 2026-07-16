Newscast – Thursday, July 16, 2026

In this newscast:
- A popular downtown Juneau restaurant is now up for sale — but it’s not closing any time soon.
- About a dozen people gathered on the Alaska State Capitol building steps in Juneau this morning to oppose a proposed liquefied natural gas pipeline, while lawmakers inside debated a multibillion-dollar tax break for the project.
- Juneau’s downtown City Hall building will be up for sale soon. One interested buyer is its neighbor, Sealaska Heritage Institute.
- The latest campaign finance data in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race show Democrat Mary Peltola has vastly outraised incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan.
- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has detained a state of Alaska lawyer who is originally from China, according to ICE officials.
- An Anchorage man died in the custody of the state Department of Corrections on June 21st, according to the DOC.