Former Juneau pools manager to head Eaglecrest Ski Area

Juneau’s city-owned Eaglecrest Ski Area will soon have a new general manager. The board announced Tuesday during a special meeting that Julie Jackson Piper will head the ski area as it navigates a particularly volatile moment in its history.

The previous general manager resigned in January. Director of Snowsports School, Rental, Retail and Repair Erin Lupro has filled in as interim general manager since.

Piper was the lone finalist interviewed for the position last week. During a public interview on Thursday, she said she embraces the challenges that come with managing Eaglecrest, and already knows what her concerns are for the ski area.

“The looming cloud is always low snow years, and what to do then, and how do we survive those snow years?” Piper said. “So how do we build up enough support, whether it’s support in the community or just funding support, to be able to make it through those hard years.”

And she knows what those hard years can look like. Piper worked for Eaglecrest from 2009 to 2015, then managed Juneau’s pools. She’s currently the recreation manager for the city of Richland, Washington and has a Bachelor’s degree in Ski Area Business Management. Piper was also a finalist for the position in 2024.

In the interview, she said she wants to focus on rebuilding trust with the community by communicating day-to-day updates and expenses outside of board meetings.

“Just when we think people are happy and satisfied with the communication, you can’t stop it,” Piper said. “And it’s also got to be localized and relatable for this community.”

Piper is coming in at a time of intense uncertainty for the ski area. Amid budget cuts, the city abandoned a plan to install a used gondola for year-round operations. The undertaking cost the city $12 million before it was over. The Juneau Assembly voted in May to fund Eaglecrest on a barebones budget that cut half its staff. The city is also in discussions with Goldbelt Inc. about the corporation taking over operations at Eaglecrest.

The ski area has also been plagued with maintenance issues, including the permanent closure of Black Bear chairlift and the delayed opening of Ptarmigan chairlift. Piper said she plans to find out what infrastructure is salvageable and what has to be replaced.

Piper starts August 31, and will be paid an annual salary of $134,000.