Dunleavy vetoes $490,000 earmarked to support teacher retention and recruitment

Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed $490,000 from the state budget Wednesday that would have gone toward efforts to retain and recruit teachers in Alaska.

The Alaska Educator Retention and Recruitment Center began almost two years ago as a resource to support recruiting and retaining teachers in Alaska. Jennifer Schmitz, its executive director, said its services include marketing teaching positions and helping districts with professional development.

“Anything that has to do with recruitment and retention,” she said. “A district says, ‘We need help with this.’ We are the people that help them with that.”

Schmitz said they also support hiring teachers internationally. And the funding could have expanded efforts to support special education teachers hired from the Philippines. Districts have turned to hiring teachers internationally in recent years to address staffing shortages.

Rep. Rebecca Himschoot, an independent from Sitka and co-chair of the House Education Committee, said she’s upset about the vetoed funding.

“We are intimately involved with this budget, and then to have things sliced out of it every year is very, very frustrating,” she said.

She says the organization has been working on recommendations laid out by Dunleavy’s teacher recruitment and retention task force that met in 2020.

Grant Robinson is a spokesperson for Dunleavy’s office. In an email to KTOO about why the funding was vetoed, he said, “This addition to the budget was not a request made by the administration.”

Lisa Parady is the executive director for the Alaska Council for School Administrators, which runs AERRC. She said the organization will continue to support recruitment and retention efforts, but that Alaska children will still feel the effects of teacher shortages.

“Our children experience the consequences of educator shortage every single day, and we are committed to continuing to work against educator shortage,” she said.

Parady says the organization’s board will meet to figure out which services will still be provided.

Lawmakers have a chance to override the veto as early as July 1.