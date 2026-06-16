KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, June 16, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • The City and Borough of Juneau is repairing two school roofs this summer that were damaged during this winter’s record-breaking snowstorm,
  • Oil rose to the surface at Juneau’s historic Treadwell Gold Mine, and the state plans to assess how wide the pollution has spread this summer,
  • A new report shows that the population regrowth of humpback whales after a heatwave a decade ago has been slow,
  • The US Small Business Administration proposed drastic changes to its federal contracting program, but it said the change won’t affect tribes and Alaska Native Corporations,
  • The Division of Elections issued the state’s final determination that Dan Sullivan of Petersburg can’t be on the ballot to challenge Republican US Sen. Dan Sullivan

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