Police seek help locating missing 17-year-old boy in Juneau

The Juneau Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a 17-year-old boy who has been reportedly missing for two days.

According to police, Michael Northern Miller did not return home from school on Wednesday. Police say he was reportedly seen on Thursday evening at about 11 p.m. in the Mendenhall Valley near Jerry Drive.

“The best help is to keep an eye out for him,” said Juneau Police Deputy Chief Krag Campbell in a message to KTOO Friday morning. “We want people to know his status and notify to help get him back with his family.”

Police say Miller is known to frequent the valley location of Bullwinkle’s Pizza Parlor and The Alaska Club. He was last seen wearing a black decorated hoodie, camo pants and a black backpack.

Anyone with information about Miller’s whereabouts can call JPD’s non-emergency line at (907) 586-0637. Anonymous tips can be made through www.juneaucrimeline.com.