Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026

In this newscast:
- The City and Borough of Juneau has reached a collective bargaining agreement with the union that represents Juneau police,
- Most of the residents of the Juneau neighborhood hit hardest by annual glacial outburst flooding don’t want to pay for a portion of a buyout program that would allow them to leave the flood zone,
- Juneau’s city-owned airport was briefly at risk of an emergency closure as its fleet of Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting trucks faced maintenance issues that could have shut down air traffic if all vehicles broke down,
- Staffing shortages, heavy workloads and burnout have stretched Juneau’s fire department thin. Now, a new chief is at the helm, and he wants to rebuild morale and reshape the culture inside Capital City Fire Rescue