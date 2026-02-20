Juneau Community Foundation, Tania Lewis talks Bears, and UAS Spring Career Fair

Juneau Afternoon recorded Thursday, February 19, 2026
- Juneau Community Foundation highlights upcoming scholarship and deadlines for continuing education opportunities
- Wildlife biologist Tania Lewis is giving a talk on bears in connection with the Juneau Reads program at the Juneau Public Library
- UAS Career Services invites all UAS students, alumni, and the Juneau Community to a full day of career connections on Wednesday, February 25
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.