Juneau Community Foundation, Tania Lewis talks Bears, and UAS Spring Career Fair

Juneau Afternoon recorded Thursday, February 19, 2026

Juneau Community Foundation highlights upcoming scholarship and deadlines for continuing education opportunities





Wildlife biologist Tania Lewis is giving a talk on bears in connection with the Juneau Reads program at the Juneau Public Library





UAS Career Services invites all UAS students, alumni, and the Juneau Community to a full day of career connections on Wednesday, February 25

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.

