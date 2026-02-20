KTOO

Impaired reception of KAUK (91.7), KRNN(102.7), and KXLL(100.7)

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Community Foundation, Tania Lewis talks Bears, and UAS Spring Career Fair

by

Juneau Afternoon recorded Thursday, February 19, 2026

  • Juneau Community Foundation highlights upcoming scholarship and deadlines for continuing education opportunities

  • Wildlife biologist Tania Lewis is giving a talk on bears in connection with the Juneau Reads program at the Juneau Public Library

  • UAS Career Services invites all UAS students, alumni, and the Juneau Community to a full day of career connections on Wednesday, February 25

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

