Juneau Afternoon

Sealaska Heritage Indigenous Science Building offers resources and educational opportunities, SAIL’s Learn to Adapt Day at Eaglecrest, and Barbara Craver shares her gouache watercolor process

by

Juneau Afternoon recorded live on Wednesday, February 18, 2026

  • The Sealaska Heritage Institute’s Indigenous Science Building is a hub for SHI’s education programs and hands-on learning grounded in Indigenous knowledge, languages, and values. It features a traditional foods kitchen, three cutting-edge labs, including a digital media lab and an Indigenous science lab. Guests: Kellie Patricia Lynch, STEAM Program Manager, Joe Zuboff, Cultural Specialist for the Cultural Warriors program, and Paul Leininger, Indigenous Science Building and Program Associate.

  • Southeast Alaska Independent Living’s Learn to Adapt Day is at Eaglecrest on Saturday, February 21. It is a free event open to the public and allows anyone to demo sit skis and stand-up outriggers. More information at sailinc.org.

  • The Sketching at the Museum series continues this Saturday, February 21, from 130-3:30 p.m. with Barbara Craver, who will take you step by step through her gouache watercolor process.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

