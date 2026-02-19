Newscast: Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026

In this newscast:
- After multiple weeks of being closed, Juneau’s recycling center is back up and running at a limited capacity.
- U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan bristled at the suggestion that he only defends the Trump administration. In his annual address to the Alaska Legislature Wednesday he also slammed national Democrats as bent on ruining Alaska.
- Immigration enforcement agents swarmed a Soldotna home Tuesday morning and took a family of four, including a kindergartner, into custody.
- A 17th candidate has announced she’s running for governor.
- If you’ve noticed you’re paying more for a cup of coffee these days, you’re not alone. Bean prices have been extremely volatile in recent years. Then, came President Trump’s sweeping reciprocal tariffs, which the White House removed on some agricultural products, including coffee, in November.