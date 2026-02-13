Kin Support Program’s Positive Indigenous Parenting series, Theater at Latitude 58’s ‘Camelot,’ and Planet Ski offers a journey through the solar system

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded on Friday, February 13, 2026

Kin Support Program’s Positive Indigenous Parenting series is designed to help people connect with positive indigenous parenting practices, and is adaptable to the culture of the region through the inclusion of local knowledge bearers and elders. The series begins Friday, February 20, at the Mendenhall Library. To gain more information or register, email vanessa@southeastkin.org with the subject PIP Monthly.





Theater at Latitude 58 in partnership with Juneau Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé presents Lerner and Loewe’s “Camelot.” The production runs Friday, February 20, through Sunday, March 1.





The Marie Drake Planetarium and Juneau Nordic Ski Club will set up Planet Ski at the Mendenhall campground. Over a groomed ski trail, start at the Sun, then visit the 8 planets of the solar system. It will be present from February 14 – 22.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.