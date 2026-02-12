KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Tlingit & Haida seeks cultural ambassadors for summer 2026, Wearable Art goes ‘CAMP!,’ and Spice Juneau preps to celebrate Holi

by

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on February 12, 2026

  • Tlingit & Haida’s Cultural Ambassador Program prepares for summer 2026 with training available in March.

  • Spice Juneau partners to offer Five Hearts on Franklin for Valentine’s weekend, plus preparation is underway for the 5th annual Holi Festival in Juneau on Monday, March 29.

  • The Juneau Arts & Humanities Council‘s full slate of February events includes: All Ages Metal Concert on Friday, February 13, Wearable Art: CAMP! on Saturday, February 14 and Sunday, February 15, and Motown Concert on Friday, February 20. Full information available at jahc.org.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

