Newscast – Monday, Feb. 9, 2026

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Assembly will vote Monday night on whether to approve $2.3 million worth of city funding to support five proposed affordable housing projects.
- Support for grant-funded positions and teacher contracts became the main issue during the Juneau School Board’s budget public forum last week.
- Alaska’s state government remains in search of a solution to its long-running budget problems.
- Kipnuk was one of the Yukon-Kuskokwim villages hit hardest by the remnants of Typhoon Halong in October. This week, residents are starting to vote on whether they want to rebuild their community, or relocate to higher ground.