Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 2, 2025

In this newscast:
- On Monday, a Juneau jazz musician canceled a show that was meant to be a part of a festival in town this week. The show was advertised as a fundraiser for the ACLU of Alaska but the organization who planned the festival said they didn’t agree to that.
- The Alaska Department of Fish & Game recently euthanized a sick mountain goat that had a highly contagious viral skin infection that can transfer to humans and pets. The department learned about the goat from a Juneau resident who found it on Perseverance Trail and took it home last weekend.
- The Juneau Assembly is considering whether to ask voters to renew a 3% temporary sales tax and approve two multimillion-dollar bond packages on this fall’s municipal ballot.
- Juneau’s Crimson Bears high school football team is slated to be featured in the most-watched sporting event in the United States this weekend – the Super Bowl.