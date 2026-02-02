Newscast – Monday, Feb. 2, 2026

In this newscast:
- The North Douglas boat launch will soon reopen to the public after being closed for more than two weeks due to damage to its parking lot.
- As the city’s Emergency Programs Manager, Ryan O’Shaughnessy leads emergency planning, response and recovery for the City and Borough of Juneau. KTOO’s Mike Lane recently caught up with O’Shaughnessy to talk about lessons learned from the major storm events in December and January and how the department operates.
- The U.S. Forest Service is moving forward with a plan to harvest over five thousand acres of trees in the Tongass National Forest, just east of Ketchikan. A majority of that is going to be old-growth trees, which some people worry will be devastating to the forest.