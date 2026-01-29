KTOO

Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026

  • Juneau’s recycling center is closed again in order to repair damaged critical equipment. And it could be quite a while before the center opens back up again.
  • New public art is coming to downtown Juneau this spring. Murals will soon adorn the Marine View building parking garage near the cruise ship docks. It’s part of a project years in the making that teaches artists about the legal and creative sides of murals.
  • The City & Borough of Juneau tip-toed toward a federal buyout program for homeowners on View Drive this week, a street that’s been hit the hardest by annual glacial outburst flooding. And the city’s asking those residents if they’ll help pay for their own buyout.
  • More than 200 people gathered in the capital city on Thursday to speak out against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, following recent killings of two citizens in Minneapolis.

