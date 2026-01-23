KTOO

Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • 19-year-old Kake resident Jade Williams was killed at a party in 2017. On Wednesday, more than eight years later, the main suspect in the case was sentenced for causing her death,
  • The City and Borough of Juneau is seeking feedback about how the community wants the Assembly to prioritize city funds as it faces a recurring multi-million-dollar budget deficit beginning July 1st,
  • Young commercial fishermen from all over the state gathered in Juneau this week to absorb industry knowledge of previous generations,
  • The federal government is reviewing the business program that benefits Alaska Native corporations and tribes

