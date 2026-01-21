KTOO

Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026

In this newscast:

  • An Alaska foster youth advocacy organization is suing the state Office of Children’s Services for allegedly failing to provide food and necessities for older youth in their care.
  • Governor Mike Dunleavy says he’ll soon propose a statewide sales tax as part of his larger plan to stabilize the state’s finances.
  • KTOO’s Alix Soliman speaks with Alaska’s acting regional forester Jerry Ingersoll about changes the United States Forest Service staff in Alaska are going through.
  • Alaska is launching pilot programs in Anchorage and Juneau to offer addiction treatment in mobile care units.

