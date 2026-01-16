Newscast – Friday, Jan. 16, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Juneau School Board held off returning about $1 million in funding earmarked for childcare to the City and Borough of Juneau amid questions about the current privately-run program,
- Alaska’s capital city will soon have a new fire chief,
- A local master Chilkat and Ravenstail weaver has been awarded a national fellowship that bolsters culture and tradition across the United States,
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day is coming up on Monday, and there are two events honoring the day in Juneau,
- Hundreds of health care workers and government officials descended on Anchorage this week for the kickoff of a five-year, $1.3 billion program aimed at reimagining medical care across Alaska