Newscast – Friday, Jan. 16, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau School Board held off returning about $1 million in funding earmarked for childcare to the City and Borough of Juneau amid questions about the current privately-run program,
  • Alaska’s capital city will soon have a new fire chief,
  • A local master Chilkat and Ravenstail weaver has been awarded a national fellowship that bolsters culture and tradition across the United States,
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Day is coming up on Monday, and there are two events honoring the day in Juneau,
  • Hundreds of health care workers and government officials descended on Anchorage this week for the kickoff of a five-year, $1.3 billion program aimed at reimagining medical care across Alaska

