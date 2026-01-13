Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026

In this newscast:
- An evacuation advisory remains in effect for Juneau’s Behrends avalanche path downtown for a fifth day, but now the City & Borough of Juneau’s evacuation alert is using more urgent language,
- The cost to move Juneau’s City Hall is coming in millions of dollars higher than expected,
- A 10-year-old Bethel cold case murder spotlights faults in Alaska justice system,
- The United States Supreme Court has once again declined to take up challenges to a federal law that protects subsistence hunting and fishing in Alaska