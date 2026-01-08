Upcoming ‘Simple Loving Kindness’ art show seeks artists inspired by meditation

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded on January 7, 2026:
- The “Simple Loving Kindness – Art Inspired by Meditation” exhibit will be happening at the JAHC Gallery in March 2026. The group is looking for artists to be a part of the exhibit and participate in optional mediation group sessions. Nancy Caracand and Darcy Lockhart share more about the process. Find out more at the website: slkart.org.
- Juneau Audubon Society‘s planned January 8th lecture is canceled, but Brenda Wright shares what’s upcoming in February.
- Linda Kruger, from the Juneau Commission on Aging, shares details about the AARP Community Challenge Grant, including what’s available and who can apply.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.