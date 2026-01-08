KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Upcoming ‘Simple Loving Kindness’ art show seeks artists inspired by meditation

by

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded on January 7, 2026:

  • The “Simple Loving Kindness – Art Inspired by Meditation” exhibit will be happening at the JAHC Gallery in March 2026. The group is looking for artists to be a part of the exhibit and participate in optional mediation group sessions. Nancy Caracand and Darcy Lockhart share more about the process. Find out more at the website: slkart.org.
  • Juneau Audubon Society‘s planned January 8th lecture is canceled, but Brenda Wright shares what’s upcoming in February.
  • Linda Kruger, from the Juneau Commission on Aging, shares details about the AARP Community Challenge Grant, including what’s available and who can apply.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Spruce Root offering master class for entrepreneurs, Juneau Animal Rescue on licensing and vaccination, and "Death with Dessert: Death on a Ranch" from True Crime Alaska

Juneau Afternoon featuring Spruce Root's upcoming workshop for entrepreneurs, Juneau Animal Rescue on licensing and vaccination, and Death With Dessert is back for 2026 with more true crime tales from Alaska.

2025 KTOO News round-up review

Juneau Afternoon Host Bostin Christopher talks with new Managing Editor Lisa Phu and Digital Content Director Adelyn Baxter about the top five most-read news stories, plus the KTOO reporters feature their favorite stories from their colleagues.

Juneau Afternoon 2025 Holiday Special

Celebrate the holidays with KTOO and Juneau Afternoon with a special live in studio audience holiday show. With performances by Vox Borealis, Christmas Carol, Spruce, and live music with Luke Weld and Heather Mountcastle, plus conversations on the reason for the season and snow science predictions for this winter.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications