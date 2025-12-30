KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • The city issued an alert this afternoon to residents living in downtown Juneau that avalanche conditions are elevated in the areas above Behrends Avenue and Thane Road,
  • City and state facilities remain closed again today after record-breaking snowfall in Juneau,
  • Chief Rich Etheridge is retiring from Capital City Fire/Rescue and his last day is tomorrow,
  • In a special feature highlighting some of KTOO’s favorite stories from this year, the KTOO newsroom revisits a story about a school field trip in Juneau

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications