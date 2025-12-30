Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025

In this newscast:
- The city issued an alert this afternoon to residents living in downtown Juneau that avalanche conditions are elevated in the areas above Behrends Avenue and Thane Road,
- City and state facilities remain closed again today after record-breaking snowfall in Juneau,
- Chief Rich Etheridge is retiring from Capital City Fire/Rescue and his last day is tomorrow,
- In a special feature highlighting some of KTOO’s favorite stories from this year, the KTOO newsroom revisits a story about a school field trip in Juneau