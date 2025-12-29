Newscast – Monday, Dec. 29, 2025

In this newscast:
- A winter storm dumped more than two feet of snow and freezing rain on the capital city this holiday weekend. As of Monday, residents were still trying to dig out as more snow fell.
- For decades, Alaska officials have dreamed of a pipeline that would ferry natural gas hundreds of miles from the North Slope to an export terminal in Cook Inlet. Over the years, the state has pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into designing and permitting for the project, which is estimated to cost tens of billions of dollars to construct. While President Trump has framed the pipeline as a centerpiece to his plans for unleashing the country’s energy, there are many questions surrounding the mega project, including whether there’s a large enough market for the gas it would carry and what kind of environmental impact it could have.
- The City of Bethel has agreed to pay a combined settlement of $10 million to two people accusing Bethel police officers of using excessive force.