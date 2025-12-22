Audio Podcast

The Juneau Afternoon 2025 Holiday Special – originally aired on Friday, December 19 at 3:00 p.m. House Band: Luke & Heather (Heather Mountcastle & Luke Weld) Featured Performances: Vox Borealis (Sara Radke-Brown, Tanya Green, David Monroe, Aria Moore, Kristina Paulick, & Jake Soboleff)

(Sara Radke-Brown, Tanya Green, David Monroe, Aria Moore, Kristina Paulick, & Jake Soboleff) Theater Alaska’s “A Christmas Carol” (Tom Robenolt as Scrooge, Bryan Crowder as Marley, Flordelino Lagundino)

(Tom Robenolt as Scrooge, Bryan Crowder as Marley, Flordelino Lagundino) Spruce Conversations: Reason for the Season Rebecca Braun, (Chanukah) Pastor Tari Stage-Harvey (Christmas) Christina Michelle (Kwanzaa) Katrina Tibbles-Rivers, Jason Rivers (Yule/Solstice)

Snow Science Jeff Garmon, National Weather Service / NOAA Mike Janes, Avalanche Forcaster, AEL&P



Production team: Mikko Wilson, Meghan Riordan, Will Mader

Front of house: Erin Tripp, Lisa Purves, and Cheryl Snyder

Produced in association with Zac Pease, Special Projects Coordinator, Juneau Arts & Humanities Council

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.