The Juneau Afternoon 2025 Holiday Special – originally aired on Friday, December 19 at 3:00 p.m.
House Band: Luke & Heather (Heather Mountcastle & Luke Weld)
Featured Performances:
- Vox Borealis (Sara Radke-Brown, Tanya Green, David Monroe, Aria Moore, Kristina Paulick, & Jake Soboleff)
- Theater Alaska’s “A Christmas Carol” (Tom Robenolt as Scrooge, Bryan Crowder as Marley, Flordelino Lagundino)
- Spruce
Conversations:
- Reason for the Season
- Rebecca Braun, (Chanukah)
- Pastor Tari Stage-Harvey (Christmas)
- Christina Michelle (Kwanzaa)
- Katrina Tibbles-Rivers, Jason Rivers (Yule/Solstice)
- Snow Science
- Jeff Garmon, National Weather Service / NOAA
- Mike Janes, Avalanche Forcaster, AEL&P
Production team: Mikko Wilson, Meghan Riordan, Will Mader
Front of house: Erin Tripp, Lisa Purves, and Cheryl Snyder
Produced in association with Zac Pease, Special Projects Coordinator, Juneau Arts & Humanities Council
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.