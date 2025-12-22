KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon 2025 Holiday Special

by

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

The Juneau Afternoon 2025 Holiday Special – originally aired on Friday, December 19 at 3:00 p.m.

House Band: Luke & Heather (Heather Mountcastle & Luke Weld)

Featured Performances:

  • Vox Borealis (Sara Radke-Brown, Tanya Green, David Monroe, Aria Moore, Kristina Paulick, & Jake Soboleff)
  • Theater Alaska’s “A Christmas Carol” (Tom Robenolt as Scrooge, Bryan Crowder as Marley, Flordelino Lagundino)
  • Spruce

Conversations:

  • Reason for the Season
    • Rebecca Braun, (Chanukah)
    • Pastor Tari Stage-Harvey (Christmas)
    • Christina Michelle (Kwanzaa)
    • Katrina Tibbles-Rivers, Jason Rivers (Yule/Solstice)
  • Snow Science
    • Jeff Garmon, National Weather Service / NOAA
    • Mike Janes, Avalanche Forcaster, AEL&P

Production team: Mikko Wilson, Meghan Riordan, Will Mader
Front of house: Erin Tripp, Lisa Purves, and Cheryl Snyder
Produced in association with Zac Pease, Special Projects Coordinator, Juneau Arts & Humanities Council

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

A preview of 'The Way It Was: The Best of the Bluescast' with Ed Schoenfeld

Juneau Afternoon featuring "The Way It Was: Best of the Bluescast," Updates on KXLL and KRNN special holiday programming, and a visit with UAS Chancellor Dr. Aparna Palmer.

Buprenorphine program rollout, St. Vincent de Paul's Adopt-A-Family Christmas Gift Program

Juneau Afternoon featuring Buprenorphine program rollout with Capital City Fire & Rescue, Holiday Jazz & Classics, St. Vincent de Paul's Adopt-a-Family program.

Juneau Artists Gallery features Jonathan Swinton, Juneau Symphony spreads 'Holiday Cheer,' and Mudrooms says 'That's real nice, Clark'

Juneau Afternoon featuring Juneau Artists Gallery artist Jonathan Swinton new show of cyanotypes, Juneau Symphony's traditional "Holiday Cheer" concert, and Mudrooms upcoming storytelling event preview.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications