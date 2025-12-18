KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • A civil lawsuit aimed at preserving a historic neighborhood in Juneau is set for trial next summer. Juneau’s city government, meanwhile, plans to demolish the neighborhood before then,
  • KTOO spoke with Juneau Fire Chief Rich Etheridge about a recent incident of someone falling through the ice, what to do if it happens, and other safety precautions when venturing out on frozen bodies of water,
  • Over a dozen Southeast Alaska tribal governments have banded together to form a new partnership,
  • Federal funding for libraries and museums has been reinstated nine months after the Trump administration sought to eliminate the agency that provides the money,
  • A 37-year old Kodiak man, who has been held at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Washington state for months, had a toe amputated after advocates say he was denied medical care while in ICE custody

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications