Newscast – Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025

In this newscast:
- A civil lawsuit aimed at preserving a historic neighborhood in Juneau is set for trial next summer. Juneau’s city government, meanwhile, plans to demolish the neighborhood before then,
- KTOO spoke with Juneau Fire Chief Rich Etheridge about a recent incident of someone falling through the ice, what to do if it happens, and other safety precautions when venturing out on frozen bodies of water,
- Over a dozen Southeast Alaska tribal governments have banded together to form a new partnership,
- Federal funding for libraries and museums has been reinstated nine months after the Trump administration sought to eliminate the agency that provides the money,
- A 37-year old Kodiak man, who has been held at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Washington state for months, had a toe amputated after advocates say he was denied medical care while in ICE custody