Newscast: Monday, Dec. 15, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Juneau School Board took another step toward finding a new superintendent.
- Eaglecrest Ski Area’s gondola cabins are headed to Colorado next month for repair and paint job.
- An Alaska Airlines flight headed from Juneau to Sika this morning was struck by lightning just before landing.
- Congress approved critical funding for rural schools last week with the Secure Rural Schools Reauthorization Act.
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy is dropping a longtime priority ahead of next year’s legislative session.