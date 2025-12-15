KTOO

Newscast: Monday, Dec. 15, 2025

  • The Juneau School Board took another step toward finding a new superintendent.
  • Eaglecrest Ski Area’s gondola cabins are headed to Colorado next month for repair and paint job.
  • An Alaska Airlines flight headed from Juneau to Sika this morning was struck by lightning just before landing.
  • Congress approved critical funding for rural schools last week with the Secure Rural Schools Reauthorization Act.
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy is  dropping a longtime priority ahead of next year’s legislative session.

