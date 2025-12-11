KTOO

Newscast – Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025

In this newscast:

  • Juneau’s Eaglecrest Ski Area is slated to open at a limited capacity on Saturday and Sunday after an influx of snow earlier this week,
  • The Rasmuson Foundation announced their list of Individual Artist awardees, and eight Juneau projects made the list. The 50 awards go to artists across the state, who will receive $10,000 each toward a project they have planned,
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to roll out a new plan to stabilize Alaska’s tumultuous state finances ahead of next month’s legislative session,

