Newscast – Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025

In this newscast:
- Juneau’s Eaglecrest Ski Area is slated to open at a limited capacity on Saturday and Sunday after an influx of snow earlier this week,
- The Rasmuson Foundation announced their list of Individual Artist awardees, and eight Juneau projects made the list. The 50 awards go to artists across the state, who will receive $10,000 each toward a project they have planned,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to roll out a new plan to stabilize Alaska’s tumultuous state finances ahead of next month’s legislative session,
-