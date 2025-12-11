Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025

In this newscast:
- Three months after a trial against a former Juneau chiropractor accused of sexual assault ended in mistrial, the new defense team is asking for more time to review the case before a second trial,
- This weekend, hundreds of Juneau residents braved the heavy snowfall and icy roads to make their way to a fight night downtown,
- The federal government’s official name for North America’s tallest peak is Mount McKinley. At a U.S. Senate hearing Tuesday Alaska’s senior senator argued that it shouldn’t be,
- The songs that got Alaska lawmakers through 2025, from Charli XCX to the Eagles