Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025

In this newscast:
- Artists have an opportunity to have their bear-themed art work depicted on trash cans in Juneau built to keep the animals out – and win a ten thousand dollar award,
- Thunder Mountain Middle School has recently joined the growing number of schools in Juneau composting food waste. Before rolling out the program, students led their peers through sorting out their trash and seeing how much of it can avoid the landfill,
- Capital City Fire/Rescue is leading an initiative to make cardiac arrest response times faster, and it involves the help of Juneau community members and an app called PulsePoint,
- Alaska sees the largest seasonal employment swing of any state, according to new data from the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development