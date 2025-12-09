KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, Dec. 8, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • A magnitude 7 earthquake shook Juneau and other towns in Alaska’s northern and central panhandle late Saturday morning,
  • Juneau saw a snowfall record during a winter storm over the weekend, and now, freezing temperatures and clear skies are expected to stretch through most of this week,
  • After more than a century, a Lingít clan will once again be the legal owners of a Raven helmet worn during the Battle of Sitka in 1804. Non-native organizations have claimed ownership of the helmet for more than a 100 years, and kept it, in a museum in Sitka,
  • The National Marine Fisheries Service has reopened public comment on President Donald Trump’s executive order on “Restoring American Seafood Competitiveness,”
  • Looking for the perfect Christmas tree? A state forester helped Alaska Desk reporter Alena Naiden harvest hers in the Matanuska Valley last week, and shared how you can, too

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications