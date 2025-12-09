Newscast – Monday, Dec. 8, 2025

In this newscast:
- A magnitude 7 earthquake shook Juneau and other towns in Alaska’s northern and central panhandle late Saturday morning,
- Juneau saw a snowfall record during a winter storm over the weekend, and now, freezing temperatures and clear skies are expected to stretch through most of this week,
- After more than a century, a Lingít clan will once again be the legal owners of a Raven helmet worn during the Battle of Sitka in 1804. Non-native organizations have claimed ownership of the helmet for more than a 100 years, and kept it, in a museum in Sitka,
- The National Marine Fisheries Service has reopened public comment on President Donald Trump’s executive order on “Restoring American Seafood Competitiveness,”
- Looking for the perfect Christmas tree? A state forester helped Alaska Desk reporter Alena Naiden harvest hers in the Matanuska Valley last week, and shared how you can, too