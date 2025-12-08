Juneau Artists Gallery features Jonathan Swinton, Juneau Symphony spreads ‘Holiday Cheer,’ and Mudrooms says ‘That’s real nice, Clark’

Juneau Afternoon aired on Friday, December 5, 2025:

Jonathan Swinton is the featured artist at Juneau Artists Gallery in December with a new show of cyanotypes titled “Blueprints of Rain.”

The Juneau Symphony features Sitka Holiday Brass and Vox Borealis at its “Holiday Cheer” concerts on Saturday, December 13, and Sunday, December 14 at Thunder Mountain Middle School.

Mudrooms storytelling event features seven storytellers on the theme of “That’s real nice, Clark” on Tuesday, December 9, at 7:00 p.m. at Kunéix̱ Hídi Northern Light United Church. For Season 14 (2025-26), proceeds will support Kax̲dig̲oowu Héen Elementary School PTO and the Southeast Alaska Food Bank.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.