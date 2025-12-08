Juneau Artists Gallery features Jonathan Swinton, Juneau Symphony spreads ‘Holiday Cheer,’ and Mudrooms says ‘That’s real nice, Clark’

Juneau Afternoon aired on Friday, December 5, 2025:
- Jonathan Swinton is the featured artist at Juneau Artists Gallery in December with a new show of cyanotypes titled “Blueprints of Rain.”
- The Juneau Symphony features Sitka Holiday Brass and Vox Borealis at its “Holiday Cheer” concerts on Saturday, December 13, and Sunday, December 14 at Thunder Mountain Middle School.
- Mudrooms storytelling event features seven storytellers on the theme of “That’s real nice, Clark” on Tuesday, December 9, at 7:00 p.m. at Kunéix̱ Hídi Northern Light United Church. For Season 14 (2025-26), proceeds will support Kax̲dig̲oowu Héen Elementary School PTO and the Southeast Alaska Food Bank.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.