University of Alaska will hold listening sessions as part of president search

The University of Alaska will host listening sessions in Juneau, Fairbanks and Anchorage next week as it ramps up its search for a new president.

This comes after UA President Pat Pitney announced her retirement plans last month. The university contracted with WittKieffer, a global executive search firm, to help with the search. During the session, it hopes to get input on what the university community wants to see from the next president.

In Juneau, the firm will host sessions on Dec. 8. There will be four separate sessions, one each for University of Alaska Southeast faculty, staff, students and community members.

All Juneau sessions will be in the Glacier View Room Egan Library Classroom Wing at the University of Alaska Southeast at the following times:

UAS faculty — 9 to 9:50 a.m.

UAS staff — 10 to 10:50 a.m.

UAS students — 12 to 12:50 p.m.

Juneau community — 6 to 7 p.m.

The firm will then hold sessions at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. A community session will be held on Dec. 9 for the public. Faculty, students and staff will meet for sessions the following day.

Fairbanks community — Dec. 9, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Schaible Auditorium

UAF faculty — Dec. 10, 9 to 9:50 a.m. at Schaible Auditorium

UAF students — Dec. 10, 10 to 10:50 a.m. at Schaible Auditorium

UAF and UA System Office staff — 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. in Room 106 at the Butrovich Building

Anchorage listening sessions will happen on Dec. 11 for students, faculty, staff and community members in the University of Alaska Anchorage Engineering and Industry Building Solarium at the following times:

UAA staff — 9 to 9:50 a.m.

UAA students — 10 to 10:50 a.m.

UAA faculty — 11 to 11:50 p.m.

Anchorage community — 6 to 7 p.m.

University students, faculty and staff will also be able to attend sessions over Zoom. Community members will only have an in-person option. Anyone unable to attend the meeting can also fill out an anonymous survey until Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.

According to a university press release, recruitment is expected to open in early January, with a president hired between April and May.

A 13-member search committee will review and interview candidates. Members of the community include university regents, governance representatives, as well as Alaska city and corporation leaders.