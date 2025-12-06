KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, Dec. 5, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • The University of Alaska will host listening sessions in Juneau, Fairbanks, and Anchorage next week as it ramps up its search for a new president,
  • Teacher and principal turnover rates in Alaska have increased overall, beyond levels preceding the COVID-19 pandemic,
  •  The state approved a contract on Monday, agreeing to pay Juneau’s new hydroelectric utility $1.3 million to power the controversial Cascade Point Ferry Terminal, a project that has yet to be finalized,
  • In Anchorage, Rage City Vintage is closing its doors after a significant drop in sales,
  • A federal lab devoted to renewable energy development for a half century has had the word “renewable” stripped from its name

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications