Newscast – Friday, Dec. 5, 2025

In this newscast:
- The University of Alaska will host listening sessions in Juneau, Fairbanks, and Anchorage next week as it ramps up its search for a new president,
- Teacher and principal turnover rates in Alaska have increased overall, beyond levels preceding the COVID-19 pandemic,
- The state approved a contract on Monday, agreeing to pay Juneau’s new hydroelectric utility $1.3 million to power the controversial Cascade Point Ferry Terminal, a project that has yet to be finalized,
- In Anchorage, Rage City Vintage is closing its doors after a significant drop in sales,
- A federal lab devoted to renewable energy development for a half century has had the word “renewable” stripped from its name