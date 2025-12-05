Lodestone Library & Lounge, a gathering place for mind, body, and spirit wellness, welcomes artist Fu Bao during Gallery Walk

Juneau Afternoon aired on Thursday, December 4:
- A new gathering place, Lodestone Library & Lounge, welcomes artist Fu Bao for a special slideshow presentation during Gallery Walk, Friday, December 5, at their location at 299 Franklin St.
- The City & Borough of Juneau is accepting project proposals for the CBJ Marine Passenger Fee (MPF) budget. City Visitor Industry Director Alix Pierce shares details about the budget and how you can participate.
- Deborah Craig from the Juneau Commission on Aging offers tips on how you can help seniors this holiday season.
- UAS Faculty preview the final Evening at Egan lecture series, “WinterFire: Creative Showcase,” happening on Friday, December 12.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.