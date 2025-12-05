Newscast – Thursday, December 4, 2025

In this newscast:
- Juneau’s Eaglecrest Ski Area will not open to skiers this weekend after all,
- Downtown Juneau’s annual Gallery Walk event is tomorrow from 4 to 8 p.m.,
- Alumni and former staff members at Mt. Edgecumbe High School are raising serious concerns about safety and student support at the state-run boarding school in Sitka,
- The Chilkat Valley is home to one of the world’s largest gathering of bald eagles, and this year, the highest number of raptors were recorded in more than two decades