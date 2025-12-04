Lack of snow delays Eaglecrest Ski Area opening day this weekend

Juneau’s Eaglecrest Ski Area will not open to skiers this weekend after all.

Craig Cimmons, the ski area’s general manager, said Thursday that the recent rain washed away the snow that had accumulated on the mountain. That means the opening date will be pushed back at least a week.

“We always put the first Saturday as the potential opening day, knowing that it’s hit or miss with the climate we have,” he said. “It’s not abnormal and it’s not a disappointment.”

Opening dates in recent years have been pushed back multiple times due to a lack of snow. The ski area does have high-efficiency snowmaking machines, which can supplement low snow. But Cimmons said there’s just not enough natural snow right now to go with it.

“We couldn’t push out the snow we made in a way that we would feel we’re delivering a product that we’re really proud of, that’s safe and enjoyable, and an experience we want to offer,” he said.

The National Weather Service in Juneau forecasts that snow is likely this weekend through Tuesday night, with low temperatures around 15 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cimmons said Eaglecrest will provide an update during the middle of next week about the status of the opening date for its 50th season as a ski area.