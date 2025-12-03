KTOO

Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025

In this newscast:

  • Next week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold a closed-door, three-day meeting in Juneau to discuss long-term solution options for glacial outburst floods in the Mendenhall Valley. Federal agencies, local officials and researchers will participate,
  • The City and Borough of Juneau is seeking ideas from Juneau residents about how to spend the fees paid by cruise ship passengers this coming year. More than $20 million is expected to be available for tourism-related projects,
  • The Sitka Tribe of Alaska’s CEO is stepping down,
  • Ten years ago the state of Alaska signed an agreement with British Columbia that sought to give Alaskans a say  in the development of mines upstream of Southeast Alaska. But environmental advocates say Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration has walked away from key pillars of that agreement,
  • Tongass Voices: Svitlana Bell on quilting for Ukrainian pride and independence

