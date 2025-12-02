Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025

In this newscast:
- With major cruise tourism developments on the horizon in the capital city, the City and Borough of Juneau is resurrecting a task force to look at whether its current approach to managing tourism is working,
- Eaglecrest Ski Area is slated to open for its 50th season this Saturday, and KTOO’s Mike Lane sat down with Craig Cimmons, the general manager of the city-owned ski area, to talk about the season ahead,
- A portion of the lucrative Bristol Bay red king crab harvest nearly went to waste this season. A catcher processor that was set to take the crab was forced to shut down, leaving a good chunk of the catch to spoil in fishermen’s tanks. But the City of Unalaska stepped in to take those crab deliveries,
- An entangled whale was found dead near Kodiak earlier this month. Scientists believe it was caught in some kind of old fishing gear. It’s at least the 13th dead humpback reported around the archipelago this year.