Newscast – Monday, Dec. 1, 2025

In this newscast:
- The comment period for the first phase of construction of a new ferry terminal north of Juneau has been extended to January 9, 2026,
- A Superior Court judge is allowing the City and Borough of Juneau to refile eviction cases against the tenants who are refusing to vacate the historic Telephone Hill neighborhood in downtown Juneau,
- Alaska’s Office of Children’s Services pushed back last week on the findings of an audit required by a law meant to reform the state’s foster care system,
- Juneau Public Markey ramped up the holiday shopping season in Alaska’s capital city with hundreds of people buying handmade art, jewelry, clothes, and other goods,
- Juneau’s Parks and Recreation department began hosting pick-up pickleball three days a week at the Floyd Dryden gymnasium this fall. In the last decade, new players across the country — especially seniors — have been picking up the sport.