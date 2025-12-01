Juneau’s Parks and Rec feeds growing passion for pickleball among seniors

Juneau’s Parks and Recreation department began hosting pick-up pickleball three days a week at the Floyd Dryden gymnasium this fall. In the last decade, new players across the country — especially seniors — have been picking up the sport.

And as Juneau’s population continues to grow older, the city says interest in pickleball is growing with them.

The patter of pickleballs and squeak of sneakers filled the Floyd Dryden campus gymnasium in the Mendenhall Valley last Wednesday afternoon. The game looks sort of like tennis, but with a lower net and a plastic ball that sails through the wind.

Fred Hiltner waited for his turn to hop into a game. The City and Borough of Juneau’s Parks and Recreation department began hosting $5 pickup pickleball games this fall. Residents can drop in to play, to have fun, make new friends and stay active.

Hiltner said he has been playing pickleball outdoors for a year and a half in Juneau and was excited when the city began offering it indoors and out of the elements.

“At first I thought it seemed like kind of a silly game, and a friend tried to get me to play, and I thought, ‘I don’t think so,’” he said. “Then I gave it a try, and I just love it. It’s really a fun game that anybody can play, and great exercise.”

Hiltner is retired. He said he was drawn to the social aspect of the sport and how easy it is to learn at any age.

“A lot of people who might not be getting out — old people like me — have a great opportunity to get out and play together,” he said.

Pickleball has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. It’s particularly popular with people over age 65, who make up a large part of Juneau’s population.

“Juneau is an aging community, and pickleball has been growing,” said Lauren Verrelli, the deputy director of the Parks and Rec department. “I’ve been with Parks and Rec for almost 10 years now, and it has just been exploding over the past 10 years.”

She says the city began hosting the sport after people asked for pickup games. About 15 to 20 people attend each session.

A 2023 report by the Juneau Economic Development Council found that for the first time, the over-60 population in Juneau outnumbers the under-20 population. And Juneau’s older population is only expected to grow in the coming decades, according to population estimates released by the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development earlier this year.

Verrelli said the goal is to create more chances for people of all ages to stay active throughout the winter.

“I think that’s what we’re here for, like all of our parks and recreation facilities, for people to get in and have a place to recreate in the winter – in the dark, cold months,” she said.

Dan Kromarek is 88 years old and he’s taking advantage of the opportunity. On Wednesday, he teamed up with Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Elliot Welch, who won the boys singles state tennis title this year.

Back in the day, Kromarek used to do judo and martial arts, but started playing pickleball during the pandemic to keep himself active after a surgery. He’s been hooked since.

“It’s just an easy exercise that keeps you interested,” he said. “You got to have something to keep you interested, rather than do a solo thing where it’s pretty hard to get out and do stuff on your own.”

Welch runs the pickleball program for Parks and Rec.

“To get paid and to play — that’s fun,” he said.

Verrelli said the department planned to expand the program to evenings, too, but now that’s on hold as the city faces potential budget cuts following this year’s local election.

She said the city still plans to renovate the outdoor tennis courts at Floyd Dryden next summer to include two dedicated pickleball courts. A long-term goal is to create even more pickleball courts at Jackie Renninger Park in the Valley in the coming years.