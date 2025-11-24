KTOO

Newscast – Monday, Nov. 24, 2025

  • Alaska’s state government is increasingly failing to keep up with requirements in state and federal law, according to the state’s nonpartisan auditor.
  • Thousands of Alaskans who rely on the federal marketplace for health insurance are experiencing sticker shock as they apply for coverage for the coming year.
  • Earlier this month, the Juneau School District unilaterally announced it was entering arbitration with its teacher’s union after more than nine months of contract negotiations.
  • An Alaska Marine Lines barge that was taking on water off the coast of British Columbia has continued its journey south to Seattle.

