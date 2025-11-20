Newscast – Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025

In this newscast:
- Earlier this week, the Juneau Assembly approved spending more than $320,000 — made up of mostly grant funding from the FAA — to purchase an amphibious wetland rescue vehicle for the Juneau International Airport,
- Starting today, Juneau residents won’t have to pay local sales tax on essential food and residential utilities. Voters in Juneau approved exempting them during this fall’s recent municipal election,
- Researchers and community members gathered in Yakutat late last month, in northern Southeast Alaska, to discuss local geohazards, like landslide-induced tsunamis, and how they can be addressed
- Congress has nullified the Biden administration’s resource plan for the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska