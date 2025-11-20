Local Band Sunny Porch releases debut album “The Sound of This Place” plus Juneau Gastineau Rotary Outcry auction

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon (recorded on Tuesday, November 18, 2025):

Local music group Sunny Porch, which is the acoustic duo of Melanie Brown and Marcus Beckmann, plays songs and talks about the creation and release of their debut album “The Sound of This Place”

Juneau Gastineau Rotary sponsors their annual 2025 Foundations and New Generations Live Outcry and Silent Action, Friday, November 21, at the Moose Lodge

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.