KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Local Band Sunny Porch releases debut album “The Sound of This Place” plus Juneau Gastineau Rotary Outcry auction

by

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon (recorded on Tuesday, November 18, 2025):

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Swil Kanim plays with JAMM, "Plucky Lady" solo show about Mary Joyce plays City Museum

Juneau Afternoon featuring the Northwest ADA Center, Swil Kanim in a special concert for JAMM, and the one-person show "Plucky Lady" at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum.

Juneau Community Foundation's Feeding Juneau Kids program, Salvation Army holiday meals, and Mudrooms workshop on performance anxiety

Juneau Afternoon: Juneau Community Foundation, Salvation Army holiday meals and giving campaigns, and Mudrooms upcoming workshop and storytelling topics.

Trickster Co. pop-up at Aan Hít, Icefield Quartet candlelight concerts, and Logan Berner talks Arctic ecosystems in a warming climate

Juneau Afternoon: Trickster Co. pop-up for Gallery Walk at Aan Hít (Village House), The Icefield Quartet plays candlelight concerts, and Dr. Logan Berner talks Arctic ecosystems at Evening at Egan lecture series.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications