Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025

In this newscast:
- Last night, the Juneau Assembly officially killed a proposal to locally implement ranked choice voting. The body unanimously voted to table the ordinance to adopt a ranked-choice voting system for municipal elections beginning next year,
- The man who was slammed to the ground by a former Juneau police officer this summer is suing the City and Borough of Juneau and the officer in civil superior court,
- A controversial mineral exploration project near Haines is changing hands again – just one year after the last shakeup. Vizsla Copper Corporation is the new owner. The company says one of its key priorities is earning local support. But at least for one local tribe, that’s not in the cards,
- Researchers say vessel strikes are a major threat for whales — including in the waters off Alaska. But a new technology is aiming to change that, by using AI, thermal imagining and marine observers