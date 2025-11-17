Newscast – Monday, Nov. 17, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Juneau School District Board of Education is considering giving more than $1 million dollars earmarked for child care back to the city at its regular meeting tomorrow,
- The longest government shutdown in U.S. history came to an end last week. That paved the way for federal employees to return to their posts, including many in Alaska’s capital city. But as KTOO’s Alix Soliman reports, reopening isn’t necessarily a smooth process and some agency workers are frustrated,
- Two landslides took out Juneau’s popular Auke Lake Trail in September, causing the city to close it to the public. Now, as trail workers repair it with chainsaws and gravel, they say it’s an example of climate impacts on trails they’ve been seeing more frequently in recent years,
- Earlier this year, a killer whale totem pole was raised in Angoon. It’s a part of a long legacy of kootéeyaa that have stood next to a clan house. The clan house leader shared the history of those poles and the people who helped raise and lower them over the years at a lecture in Juneau on Wednesday. It was part of a Sealaska Heritage Institute series celebrating Native American Heritage Month.