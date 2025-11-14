KTOO

Newscast – Friday, Nov. 14, 2025

  • The Juneau Assembly is slated to decide on Monday night whether Juneau should adopt a ranked choice voting system for municipal elections beginning next year.
  • The City and Borough of Juneau demolished an encampment of unhoused people in the Mendenhall Valley again this morning.
  • Palmer Republican Sen. Shelley Hughes resigned from the Alaska Senate today to pursue her gubernatorial candidacy.
  • Juneau high school students are getting real-world building experience while creating much-needed affordable homes in the community.

