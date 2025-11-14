Newscast – Friday, Nov. 14, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Assembly is slated to decide on Monday night whether Juneau should adopt a ranked choice voting system for municipal elections beginning next year.
- The City and Borough of Juneau demolished an encampment of unhoused people in the Mendenhall Valley again this morning.
- Palmer Republican Sen. Shelley Hughes resigned from the Alaska Senate today to pursue her gubernatorial candidacy.
- Juneau high school students are getting real-world building experience while creating much-needed affordable homes in the community.