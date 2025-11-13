Newscast – Thursday, No.v. 13, 2025

In this newscast:
- University of Alaska President Pat Pitney will retire this spring,
- After a decade of serving Juneau a range of fresh food and diverse flavors, a beloved local restaurant is closing its doors later this month. Zerelda’s Bistro was started by a couple who love food almost as much as they love each other,
- Powerful solar storms brought a dazzling light show to the skies above the Northern Hemisphere this week. As the Alaska Desk’s Shelby Herbert reports, even scientists who have observed the aurora for decades say this storm is something special,
- A derelict vessel is no longer drifting unmanned in the waters of the Wrangell Narrows, near Petersburg,
- Nine puppies found seemingly abandoned in a crate at the Fox transfer site in Fairbanks last week were all adopted by new families in a single day