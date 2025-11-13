Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025

In this newscast:
- The number of Democrats running for governor of Alaska grew to two on Monday as Anchorage state Sen. Matt Claman entered the race,
- More than a dozen people without permanent housing have been camping out on Teal Street in the Mendenhall Valley. It’s Juneau’s largest unhoused encampment and the city plans to force people and their belongings out of the area on Friday, ahead of the season’s first expected snowfall,
- One Fairbanks woman is especially grateful to be home with her family for the holidays. That’s after she spent a month in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Washington State. The Alaska Desk’s Shelby Herbert caught up with Atcharee Buntow about her ordeal, and her hopes for maintaining her residency in the United States