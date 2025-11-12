Alaska extends disaster declaration for west coast storms

Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed an extension of the state’s disaster declaration on Saturday to continue emergency response and recovery efforts following the Western Alaska storms, including the remnants of Typhoon Halong.

The original disaster declaration signed on Oct. 9 was set to expire on Sunday.

“The 30-day extension will enable recovery efforts to continue unencumbered so that the maximized amount of work can be completed before the onset of the winter freeze up in the region,” according to a statement from the governor’s office.

The governor requested concurrence from leaders of the Alaska State Legislature and was met with support.

“I am in complete agreement on the 30 day extension and appreciate the Governor’s amended Disaster Declaration,” said Alaska State Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, in a statement.

“It’s been a yeoman’s job by everyone, and I’m very impressed by the dedication and the amount of time put in,” said Alaska Speaker of the House Rep. Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham.

He said the extension is necessary. “It just makes good sense,” he said. “In a race with freeze-up and making as much progress as possible to get local residents back in their homes, if that is possible, in this very short amount of time that’s available.”

The disaster recovery effort on the Western Alaska coast is still underway, almost a month after a series of fall storms damaged or devastated coastal villages and displaced thousands of residents, primarily in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region. Recovery operations are focused on restoring critical infrastructure, including water, power, communications, and emergency home and boardwalk repairs, according to an update on Friday from the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The state’s disaster response effort is coordinating with federal agencies, regional tribal organizations, non-profits and local partners. The Trump administration announced a federal disaster declaration for Alaska on Oct. 22, promising a 100 percent cost share for the state’s relief efforts for 90 days, through January, according to the governor’s office.

The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management did not respond to a request for a cost estimate of the disaster relief effort to date, on Monday.

As of Friday, the most recent division update, the state has received 1,400 applications for state Individual Assistance and 719 applications for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Applications are still open.