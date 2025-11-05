Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025

In this newscast:
- Alaska might soon regulate its own hazardous waste if authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
- Haines and Skagway are among the communities across Alaska are doing what they can to support the more than one thousand people displaced by Typhoon Halong.
- The largest community in the North Slope Borough has a new grocery store.
- College Gate Elementary School now have 70 new students who evacuated from Western Alaska communities after ex-typhoon Halong last month.