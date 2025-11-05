KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • Alaska might soon regulate its own hazardous waste if authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
  • Haines and Skagway are among the communities across Alaska are doing what they can to support the more than one thousand people displaced by Typhoon Halong.
  • The largest community in the North Slope Borough has a new grocery store.
  • College Gate Elementary School now have 70 new students who evacuated from Western Alaska communities after ex-typhoon Halong last month.

